Detroit Lions defender listed as potential trade target

All NFL teams will have to trim their rosters all the way down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 and you can bet some trades will go down before that deadline passes.

In an article recently published by Lions Wire, Jeff Risdon suggested that Detroit Lions‘ defensive end Da’Shawn Hand could not only be a target for other teams but that the Lions may not have room for the often injured defender.

The Lions bolstered the defensive line with two high draft picks and veteran Michael Brockers, leaving little room for Hand. The fourth-year vet has flashed starter-level skill when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the field and can play multiple positions along the defensive line. — Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Nation, do you think it is time for the Lions to move on from Hand or should he get one final shot at staying healthy and making an impact?