Sunday, December 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Defense Fires Back After Disrespect: ‘We’re the Real Dawgs’

Don Drysdale
By Don Drysdale
After their hard-fought 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, the Detroit Lions' secondary took the opportunity to address the constant disrespect they received leading up to the game. Despite being undermanned and facing doubts from both the media and Packers players, the Lions proved their grit and resilience.

Detroit Lions

Defending Against the Criticism

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold noted that the game was especially “chippy” due to the taunts and verbal jabs coming from the Packers. “Their players were saying a lot of stuff about us,” Arnold said. “And one thing about it, we don’t tolerate disrespect. All disrespect must be addressed.”

Arnold also had strong words about the pregame predictions, particularly about Jordan Love and his expected success. “That was disrespectful,” Davis remarked. “Like, what the — you know what I mean? Whatever. I think he had 200 passing yards, and we gave up some BS.”

Overcoming Key Injuries

Despite being down several key players, including much of the front seven, the Lions' defense held strong, limiting the Packers to under 300 yards of total offense. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill was knocked out with a head injury, further testing the depth of the team.

Kerby Joseph, who has been a standout for the Lions, credited GM Brad Holmes and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for bringing in depth and maintaining a strong defense even when injuries pile up. “AG and Brad do a great job of bringing in savages. They understand the assignment,” Joseph said.

Amik Robertson

Confidence and Determination

Cornerback Amik Robertson was not shy about his belief that the Packers were pretenders in this matchup. “We the real dawgs,” Robertson said. “When we go out there, we're hunting, we ain't the hunted. I know the real them. Great team, man, but I feel like it’s a lot of pretenders.”

Carlton Davis III doubled down on the defense’s mindset, saying, “We don’t give a fu*k about what they’re saying on the outside. The talk shows and the analysts, that’s their job to stir this up, but it’s our job to stay focused and do what we do.”

Playing with Purpose

Arnold echoed Davis' sentiments, adding, “We ain’t gotta get in front of the media and cap, man. We just go out there and play — and CD was playing with a cast on!”

The Lions’ defense showed resilience, poise, and determination, silencing the critics and putting the Packers in their place. With Dan Campbell‘s coaching and a secondary that believes in itself, the Lions proved they are a force to be reckoned with, even when facing adversity. This victory further solidified their confidence as they continue to hunt for success throughout the rest of the season.

