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The Detroit Lions Just Did Something Their Defense Hasn’t Done Since 2021

Detroit Lions defense
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The Detroit Lions are suddenly playing some of their best defensive football in years, and a remarkable statistic following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins proves it.

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While much of the attention surrounding Detroit’s four-game winning streak has focused on the team’s ability to find different ways to win, the defense has quietly accomplished something it hadn’t done in five years.

According to the Lions’ official Week 9 observations, Detroit has now held three consecutive opponents to 17 points or fewer in the same season for the first time since 2021.

And considering how the Lions’ defense struggled earlier this season, that is one heck of a turnaround.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Defense Is Finally Finding Its Groove

Take a look at what Detroit has accomplished over its last three games:

OpponentPoints allowed
Green Bay Packers17
Minnesota Vikings15
Miami Dolphins9

That’s just 41 points allowed over three games, an average of 13.7 per contest.

Even more impressive, Detroit has held four consecutive opponents to 21 points or fewer for the first time since 2016.

What Dan Campbell Says Changed for the Detroit Lions Defense

Following Sunday’s win, head coach Dan Campbell explained what has changed.

“We’ve cleaned a lot up,” Campbell said, according to DetroitLions.com. “Guys are trusting what they’re being taught, they’re executing it and with that execution comes confidence.”

Against Miami, Detroit allowed just 182 total yards, recorded three sacks, and prevented the Dolphins from reaching the end zone.

The performance was particularly meaningful with defensive captain Jack Campbell sidelined by the neck injury he suffered against Minnesota. Detroit placed him on injured reserve on Nov. 7.

As we previously reported, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and members of the linebacker group wore Campbell’s No. 46 jersey before Sunday’s game.

They followed that emotional tribute with another outstanding defensive performance.

Detroit’s Defense Could Be the Key to a Deep Playoff Run

For much of the Dan Campbell era, the Lions have relied heavily on their offense to carry the load.

But this version of Detroit’s defense is starting to show it can win games when Jared Goff and company aren’t firing on all cylinders.

Sunday was a perfect example.

The Lions managed just 19 points against Miami, with Jake Bates accounting for 13 of them. Yet the outcome never required an offensive explosion because the defense consistently answered the call.

The emergence of rookie Derrick Moore, who recorded his first two NFL sacks against the Dolphins, only adds to the optimism.

And as Dan Campbell continues climbing the franchise’s all-time coaching wins list, his team is demonstrating that it can win with more than just offensive firepower.

There is still plenty to prove, especially against stronger offenses. But there’s no denying what Detroit has accomplished over the last month.

The Lions are 6-2, winners of four straight, and their defense is performing at a level fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

If Kelvin Sheppard’s unit continues playing like this, the Lions could become an even more dangerous team when the playoffs arrive.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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