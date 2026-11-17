The Detroit Lions are making history, and this time, it’s their defense stealing the spotlight. Following Sunday’s dominating 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Detroit has accomplished something no Lions defense has ever done before.

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According to the official Detroit Lions PR account, the Lions have now put together five consecutive games in which they have accomplished all three of the following:

Allowed 21 points or fewer.

Allowed fewer than 85 rushing yards.

Allowed zero rushing touchdowns.

It is the first time in franchise history that the Lions have accomplished all three feats in five consecutive games. And considering some of the outstanding defenses Detroit has fielded over the years, that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment.

Perhaps even more encouraging is that the Lions aren’t simply finding ways to survive defensively. They’re beginning to look like one of the NFL’s most dangerous units.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions defensive line Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Defense Has Been Absolutely Dominant

Detroit has now won five consecutive games to improve to 7-2, and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the turnaround. The Lions have allowed an average of just 14.4 points and 67 rushing yards per game during their current winning streak, according to the team’s official statistical breakdown.

Compare that to Detroit’s first four games, when opponents averaged 31.7 points per contest, and the improvement becomes even more remarkable. The defense has gone from being a potential concern to one of the biggest reasons the Lions are winning football games.

Lions Held New England to 151 Total Yards

During Sunday’s victory over New England, the Lions allowed just 151 total yards, including 61 yards on the ground. Detroit also recorded five sacks while limiting the Patriots to just 10 points.

The improvement hasn’t happened overnight, either. The Lions previously made history with their defensive performance during their victory over Miami, and Sheppard’s unit has continued building on that momentum.

Following that game, Dan Campbell even awarded Sheppard a game ball in recognition of the defense’s outstanding performance. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the recognition was well-deserved.

Lions Face Major Test Without Aidan Hutchinson

Unfortunately, Detroit’s historic defensive streak now faces its biggest challenge yet following the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions’ star defensive end was injured while celebrating a sack against New England, leaving Detroit without one of its most important defensive players.

Despite losing Hutchinson early in Sunday’s game, the Lions continued to dominate defensively. That performance should provide some encouragement as Detroit prepares to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 22.

The Lions have already demonstrated they can shut down opposing rushing attacks, limit scoring opportunities, and win games without needing their offense to score 30 or 40 points. Whether they can maintain that level of play without Hutchinson remains one of the biggest questions facing the team.

But one thing is certain: The 2026 Detroit Lions defense has officially accomplished something no other defense in franchise history has ever done.

And if Sheppard’s group can keep playing anywhere near this level, Detroit is going to be a difficult team to beat.