The Detroit Lions aren’t wasting any time making roster adjustments following Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending ACL injury. And while their latest move isn’t exactly a blockbuster, it could be setting the stage for another addition.

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According to the Lions’ official transaction report, Detroit released defensive lineman Ben Stille from its practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The move creates an opening on the practice squad as the Lions prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The decision comes just one day after Detroit claimed defensive end Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. With Hutchinson sidelined for the remainder of the season, general manager Brad Holmes is clearly keeping his options open.

Detroit Lions Release Ben Stille, Create Practice Squad Opening

As first highlighted by Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, the Lions’ decision to release Stille creates a vacancy on their 17-man practice squad. That gives Detroit an opportunity to add another player as it continues adjusting its roster.

Stille, 29, joined Detroit during the offseason and impressed during training camp before failing to make the initial 53-man roster. The veteran defensive lineman eventually returned on the practice squad and was elevated for the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints, playing nine defensive snaps.

The Lions previously elevated Stille for Week 1, but he has not established a significant role in Detroit’s defensive rotation. His release now gives the coaching staff additional flexibility heading into a critical stretch of the season.

Interestingly, Detroit could also use the opening to bring back a familiar defensive back rather than add another defensive lineman.

Could Another Lions Roster Move Be Coming?

On Monday, Detroit claimed Tyrus Wheat and waived Nick Whiteside in a move designed to bolster its defensive depth. Whiteside subsequently cleared waivers, meaning the Lions could potentially bring him back to their practice squad.

That remains a possibility rather than a confirmed plan, but the timing is worth watching. The Lions also face a significant decision involving safety Kerby Joseph, whose 21-day practice window is set to expire Wednesday.

Dan Campbell indicated Tuesday that the team expects Joseph to return to action against Tampa Bay. Detroit must activate him to the 53-man roster before his practice window closes if it wants him available this season.

Replacing Aidan Hutchinson Takes More Than One Player

Meanwhile, the Lions are preparing to move forward without Hutchinson, who suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany. Campbell has made it clear that replacing his production will require contributions from multiple players rather than one individual.

Detroit is 7-2 and riding a five-game winning streak, but maintaining its defensive dominance without Hutchinson will be a major challenge. Holmes has already added Wheat, and Tuesday’s move creates another opportunity to adjust the roster.

The Lions haven’t announced who will fill Stille’s practice squad spot, but another personnel decision could be coming soon.