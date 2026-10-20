The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, and it could lead to the team trading away several players at the trade deadline, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Buckner did not hide his frustration after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, telling reporters, “I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” in a postgame session posted by reporter James Boyd.

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There is already trade interest for him. “Could the 49ers work it out? Could they get him for half a season? I don’t know. I would think so. Why not? DeForest Buckner is one of the most solid players you’ll ever see. He’s entirely team-oriented [and] a workhorse. He’s a pillar of a locker room,” Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area said on an Oct. 18 livestream on her YouTube channel, a day before Ballard was let go.

With Buckner being on an expiring contract, would the Detroit Lions make a call to Indianapolis about him? Even though the defensive line has been much improved for Detroit this season, adding Buckner to a group that could still use help would not hurt them.

DeForest Buckner Would Be a Heavy Cap Hit for a Rental

Buckner has a base salary of $13 million for the 2026 season, and his cap hit is $26.6 million. Spotrac also lists him as an unrestricted free agent in 2027, so this is the last year of the deal. Whoever trades for him is buying a half-season rental, not a long-term piece. Buckner is 32 years old. If the Lions are going to trade for him, it might cost general manager Brad Holmes a second-round pick in order to get him.

Detroit is a team that is in win-now mode, and it could still improve the defensive line. In six games this season, he has recorded 26 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

The Bears Are the Reason Brad Holmes Should Call

Even though San Francisco could be interested in reuniting with Buckner, the real reason why Detroit should get him is because it would be hard to believe that Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears wouldn’t try to make a move for him.

Chicago is no doubt going to try to improve the interior of the defensive line. The Bears are also in win-now mode with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. If the Lions added Buckner in a trade, it would be a big help because it could take some pressure off of Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions Still Need Cornerback Help

Even if the Lions were to trade away a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft for Buckner, they could still use a later-round pick to trade for a cornerback, whether that would be for Sauce Gardner, Riq Woolen, Zyon McCollum, or someone else.

Buckner being traded back to San Francisco potentially could make sense for both parties. If that doesn’t occur, Holmes and the Lions need to do whatever it takes to acquire him, in order that it doesn’t potentially make Chicago’s defense better.