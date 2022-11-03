Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions depth chart released for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup that could go a long way in determining the NFC North champion. Ok, that’s what I hoped I would be typing at this point in the season but as we know, both the Lions and Packers have been trash and it is unlikely that either team will be winning the NFC North crown in 2022. That being said, it is always fun to beat the Packers and that is exactly what the Lions will be trying to do as they attempt to win their second game of the season. Following the trade of T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Lions depth chart was released for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

OFFENSE

PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
WRJosh Reynolds
TEBrock WrightJames Mitchell
LTTaylor Decker
LGJonah JacksonDan Skipper
CFrank RagnowEvan Brown
RGEvan BrownKayode AwosikaLogan Stenberg
RTPenei SewellMatt Nelson
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown
WRKalif RaymondTom Kennedy
QBJared GoffNate Sudfeld
RBD’Andre SwiftJamaal WilliamsCraig ReynoldsJustin Jackson

DEFENSE

PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
DLAidan HutchinsonJulian OkwaraJohn Cominsky
DLIsaiah BuggsMichael Brockers
DLAlim McNeillBenito Jones
DLJosh PaschalCharles HarrisAustin Bryant
LBMalcolm RodriguezChris BoardJosh Woods
LBAlex AnzaloneDerrick BarnesAnthony Pittman
CBAmani OruwariyeJerry Jacobs
CBJeff OkudahWill Harris
NCBMike HughesAJ ParkerChase Lucas
SKerby JosephIfeatu MelifonwuC.J. Moore
SDeShon ElliottJuJu Hughes

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Packers on Sunday at Ford Field?

