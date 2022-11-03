Detroit Lions depth chart released for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup that could go a long way in determining the NFC North champion. Ok, that’s what I hoped I would be typing at this point in the season but as we know, both the Lions and Packers have been trash and it is unlikely that either team will be winning the NFC North crown in 2022. That being said, it is always fun to beat the Packers and that is exactly what the Lions will be trying to do as they attempt to win their second game of the season. Following the trade of T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Lions depth chart was released for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

What is the Detroit Lions depth chart for their Week 9 matchup vs. Green Bay

Detroit Lions depth chart:

OFFENSE

Featured Videos



DEFENSE

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Packers on Sunday at Ford Field?