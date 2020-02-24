Are the Detroit Lions destined to land QB Joe Burrow in 2020 NFL Draft?

Ever since Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury and LSU QB Joe Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy and then a National Championship, it has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Burrow would eventually be selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That being said, the No. 1 overall pick belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals and there has been some speculation that Burrow does not want to be drafted by them. Some have even said the former LSU signal-caller has all the leverage, and if the speculation is true, the Bengals could be forced to pass on him and select Tua or QB Justin Herbert (Oregon) with the first pick.

If the Bengals felt the need to pass on Burrow, that would mean he would likely be available when the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the No. 3 pick.

It is also no mystery that a handful of teams are interested in landing a quarterback and those teams could be willing to pay a hefty price to move up to No. 3 to land Burrow, as they will be if Tua is available.

So, are the Lions destined to land Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft? I highly doubt it.

Personally, I am 99% confident the Bengals will select Burrow No. 1 overall but if they don’t, and he is available when the Lions are on the clock, should Bob Quinn pull the trigger and select the Heisman Trophy winner immediately or should he look to trade down to the highest bidder?