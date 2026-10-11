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Detroit Lions Get Awful Devin White Injury Update

Devin White injury
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The Detroit Lions cruised to a 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the win came with a concerning injury to linebacker Devin White.

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White suffered a forearm injury during the first quarter and was carted off the field. He did not return to the game, and a postgame update suggests the injury could be significant.

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Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) gives an interview following Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Devin White Seen Wearing Sling and Cast

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, White was spotted following the game with his injured arm in a sling and cast.

Earlier in the afternoon, Pouncy reported that White had been carted off after suffering the forearm injury. The linebacker was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Although the sight of White wearing a cast is concerning, the Lions have not yet announced the severity of the injury or a timetable for his return. Additional testing and an official update from the team will be needed to determine how much time, if any, White could miss.

UPDATE: Following the game, Dan Campbell told reporters that White broke his forearm and will need to have surgery.

Lions Await Further Devin White Injury News

White’s injury adds another concern for a Detroit defense that has already dealt with significant personnel challenges this season. Losing another linebacker for an extended period would test the team’s defensive depth as it prepares for the remainder of its schedule.

For now, the Lions can celebrate an impressive road victory over Arizona, but White’s health will be something to monitor closely.

Detroit enters its bye week following Sunday’s win, giving White additional time to undergo evaluation before the team’s next game.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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