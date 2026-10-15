The Detroit Lions have another defensive injury to deal with, but the answer to their latest problem might be someone fans already know quite well. With veteran linebacker Devin White facing an extended absence following a broken forearm, Detroit could turn to a familiar face who has spent years proving himself in Dan Campbell’s defense.

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That player is Malcolm Rodriguez, and the former fan favorite suddenly has an opportunity to reclaim a bigger role for the Lions.

Devin White Injury Opens Door for Malcolm Rodriguez

White suffered a broken forearm during Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that the veteran linebacker would require surgery, although a return later this season remains possible.

The injury came during White’s first game action since Week 2, making an already frustrating season even more difficult for the former first-round pick.

As we previously detailed following Detroit’s victory, White was spotted with his injured arm in a sling and cast after leaving the game.

Now the Lions must determine how to replace him while preparing for their Oct. 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

According to the latest injury update, Rodriguez is a leading candidate to assume an expanded role while White recovers.

For Rodriguez, the opportunity would represent another interesting chapter in a career defined by competition, versatility, and overcoming obstacles.

Malcolm Rodriguez Has Been Here Before

Rodriguez entered the 2026 offseason with a legitimate opportunity to become Detroit’s starting weak-side linebacker following Alex Anzalone’s departure. However, the Lions complicated matters when they signed White during training camp.

What followed was a closely contested competition between two players with very different backgrounds.

White arrived with the reputation of a former All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, while Rodriguez had earned his place through toughness, instincts, and his willingness to contribute wherever the coaching staff needed him.

As we previously examined during Detroit’s linebacker competition, White initially appeared to be gaining the upper hand, but Rodriguez continued carving out an important role.

Now the situation has changed again.

Rodriguez already knows Detroit’s defensive system, understands his responsibilities, and has experience playing multiple linebacker positions. That familiarity could make him the most practical option for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Rather than bringing in another veteran who would need time to learn the system, Detroit can turn to someone who has already established himself inside the organization.

Detroit Lions Have More Than One Option

Rodriguez isn’t the only player who could benefit from White’s absence. Trevor Nowaske and rookie Jimmy Rolder also give the Lions flexibility as they evaluate their linebacker rotation.

Detroit’s official depth chart lists Rodriguez behind Derrick Barnes, while Nowaske and Rolder provide additional depth.

The Lions already showed they were comfortable rotating their linebackers during Sunday’s victory. Rodriguez and Nowaske both contributed after White exited, giving Campbell and Sheppard a look at how the defense might operate without the veteran.

That experience matters heading into Green Bay.

Rodriguez offers proven familiarity and positional flexibility, Nowaske provides special-teams value and defensive versatility, and Rolder gives Detroit a young player with developmental upside.

The decision could ultimately come down to matchups rather than one player immediately taking every available snap.

Dan Campbell May Not Need to Look Outside Detroit

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and injuries naturally create speculation about potential roster additions. However, the Lions don’t necessarily need to surrender draft capital or make an outside signing to address White’s absence.

Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes remain important pieces of Detroit’s linebacker group, providing stability while the coaching staff evaluates the available depth.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, brings something that isn’t always easy to find on the open market: experience playing meaningful snaps in Detroit’s defense.

That doesn’t guarantee he’ll take over White’s role on a full-time basis. But considering his history with the organization and the opportunities already available to him, Rodriguez appears well-positioned to see increased playing time.

The Lions will have time during their bye week to determine how they want to approach the position before hosting Green Bay.

For Malcolm Rodriguez, the opportunity to play a bigger role has arrived once again.

And if he takes advantage of it, Detroit might discover that the answer to its latest injury problem has been wearing Honolulu blue all along.