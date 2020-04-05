40.5 F
Updated:

Detroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released

By Michael Whitaker

It shouldn’t be fairly difficult for Detroit Lions fans to select a moment that could be regarded as their dirtiest play of the decade. And unfortunately, we’re not talking about a sick offensive play led by Matthew Stafford.

If the name Ndamukong Suh immediately comes to mind, you’d be in luck. During his time in the Motor City, Suh became infamous for going beyond playing with an edge – he widely became known as one of the dirtiest players in the game stemming from a handful of incidents.

Jason Biondo of YouTube sports channel TPS put together a compilation of each NFL team’s dirtiest moments of the last decade, and it was an infamous moment from Suh that made it a little more difficult for Lions fans to digest their turkey:

“Unfortunately, he’ll go down as one of the dirtiest players in NFL history,” Biondo said of Suh. “He’s committed a handful of woeful on-field acts before, but his stomp on Evan Dietrich-Smith during a 2011 Thanksgiving game takes the cake as Suh’s dirtiest move.”

Let’s re-live it:

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Suh stomped a Green Bay Packers player, repeating the action against quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2014:

Which play was dirtier?

Comments

