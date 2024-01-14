Detroit Lions Divisional Round Playoff Game Time Announced

THEY DID IT! The Detroit Lions just defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 to win their first playoff game since the 1991 season. Now, the Lions will move on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, where they will host either the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just moments ago, the NFL released the Divisional Weekend Schedule, so we now know exactly when the Lions will play their next playoff game.

When Will the Lions Play in the Divisional Round?

As you can see below, the Lions will host the winner of the Eagles and Buccaneers next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC/Peacock.