fb
Sunday, January 12, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Divisional Round Playoff Game Time Revealed
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Divisional Round Playoff Game Time Revealed

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

*Make sure to come back when tonight's game concludes to find out EXACTLY when the Detroit Lions will play next weekend.

The Detroit Lions will kick off their 2024 NFL playoff run next weekend with a highly anticipated Divisional Round matchup. The Lions, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 15-2 regular season, will host their opponent at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions

As of this moment, we do not yet know WHO the Lions will host in the Divisional Round, or WHEN that game will be played. We do know the Lions WILL NOT host the Green Bay Packers, as they were eliminated earlier tonight by the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, the Lions will host either the Washington Commanders (if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight), or the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings, which will take place on Monday night.

Mike Tirico Drops A Gem During Sunday Night's Game

Just moments ago, during the game between the Commanders and Buccaneers, Mike Tirico revealed that the full schedule for next weekend's Divisional Round will be revealed before they go off the air tonight. That means that before the night ends, we will know for certain WHEN the Lions will play next weekend, even if we don't know their opponent.

Prediction: If the Commanders defeat the Buccaneers tonight, the Lions will host the Commanders next Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. If the Commanders lose, the Lions will host the winner of the Rams vs. Vikings next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned as we will update this article the moment we know when the Lions will play next weekend.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for 49ers Special Teams Job
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions