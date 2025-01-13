Detroit Lions Divisional Round Playoff Game Time Revealed

*Make sure to come back when tonight's game concludes to find out EXACTLY when the Detroit Lions will play next weekend.

The Detroit Lions will kick off their 2024 NFL playoff run next weekend with a highly anticipated Divisional Round matchup. The Lions, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 15-2 regular season, will host their opponent at Ford Field.

As of this moment, we do not yet know WHO the Lions will host in the Divisional Round, or WHEN that game will be played. We do know the Lions WILL NOT host the Green Bay Packers, as they were eliminated earlier tonight by the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, the Lions will host either the Washington Commanders (if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight), or the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings, which will take place on Monday night.

Mike Tirico Drops A Gem During Sunday Night's Game

Just moments ago, during the game between the Commanders and Buccaneers, Mike Tirico revealed that the full schedule for next weekend's Divisional Round will be revealed before they go off the air tonight. That means that before the night ends, we will know for certain WHEN the Lions will play next weekend, even if we don't know their opponent.

Prediction: If the Commanders defeat the Buccaneers tonight, the Lions will host the Commanders next Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. If the Commanders lose, the Lions will host the winner of the Rams vs. Vikings next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned as we will update this article the moment we know when the Lions will play next weekend.