Detroit Lions DT DJ Reader is Focused on One Thing in 2025

Detroit Lions DT DJ Reader says it's “all that matters” as he enters his second season in Detroit.

For DJ Reader, the game of football has always been about more than just tackles and paychecks. He’s been a steady anchor in the trenches for nearly a decade, known for his quiet confidence and fierce competitiveness. But heading into the 2025 season—his second with the Detroit Lions—Reader’s focus is sharper than ever: finally winning a Super Bowl ring.

DJ Reader 2025 Focus: A Championship Mindset

Reader’s words come with the weight of experience. He’s seen the highs—playing in a Super Bowl with the Bengals in 2021—and the lows, like battling through two major quad injuries that nearly ended his career. Now, healthy and motivated, he’s made it clear that hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is the last box he wants to check.

“It’s really all that matters,” Reader said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Nothing else really matters.” “I’ve had a really, really good career,” Reader said. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate to play for a long time, played good ball, played in a Super Bowl, had a good game, just hadn’t won it. And so that’s really all that matters to me.”

For Reader, the DJ Reader 2025 focus is about more than personal goals. It’s about bringing Detroit its first championship in decades and adding a final, shining chapter to his already impressive career.

Back From Injury, Stronger Than Ever

Injuries have been a cruel reality for Reader. He missed significant time in 2020 and 2023 with quad tears, but each time, he’s come back stronger. Last season, he played in 15 games for the Lions, recording a career-high three sacks and serving as the backbone of the league’s second-best run defense.

The difference in 2025? A healthy offseason. For the first time in years, Reader hasn’t been rehabbing—he’s been refining.

“When you’re in that rehab phase, you’re just rushing back,” he explained. “But when you got an offseason, you really get to explore yourself, learn a lot more about yourself, figure new things out.”

He’s focused on adding new techniques to his already formidable skillset. As he put it, “Old dogs got to learn new tricks.” Reader knows that evolving his game is the key to not just staying on the field, but dominating in the trenches for one more run at the title.

The Bigger Picture for Detroit

For the Lions, the return of Reader to full health is massive. They’re coming off a 15-2 season that ended in heartbreak—an unexpected playoff loss to Washington. Despite that setback, they’ve kept most of the core intact and reloaded with Williams and a few key veterans.

The message from Reader couldn’t be clearer: this is the year to get over the hump. The DJ Reader 2025 focus is the same as the entire team’s—Super Bowl or bust.

“That’s really all that matters to me is really just winning one in whatever way and whatever part of the team I could be and whatever help I can do for this team to help win one. That’s my main focus.”

The Bottom Line

For DJ Reader, 2025 isn’t about padding stats or cashing one last big paycheck. It’s about fulfilling a dream that has driven him since he first stepped onto an NFL field. With his health restored, his technique refined, and a young star to mentor in Williams, Reader is all-in on helping Detroit bring home a championship. Because for him—and for the DJ Reader 2025 focus—nothing else really matters.