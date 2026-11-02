The Detroit Lions have spent plenty of time hearing about their concerns at cornerback. But over the past four weeks, one of their veteran defenders has quietly been playing better than anybody at his position.

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And now, the numbers are backing it up.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lions cornerback D.J. Reed is the highest-graded cornerback in the entire NFL from Weeks 5 through 8, earning an outstanding 90.7 overall defensive grade.

Even more impressive? His 91.0 coverage grade also ranks No. 1 among NFL cornerbacks during that stretch.

Not bad for a guy playing in a secondary that has faced plenty of criticism this season.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed breaks a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

D.J. Reed PFF Grade Leads Every NFL Cornerback

The eye-opening statistics were shared Monday morning by Jeremy Reisman, who highlighted just how dominant Reed has been over Detroit’s last three games.

Reed’s 90.7 overall grade and 91.0 coverage grade represent a remarkable stretch of individual performance, particularly for a Lions defense that has dealt with questions about its secondary throughout the season.

And this isn’t just about one impressive game.

Because the Lions sat out their bye in Week 6, that four-week window takes in all three of Detroit’s victories over Arizona, Green Bay, and Minnesota. Maintaining that level of performance across an entire month is considerably more meaningful than producing one outstanding afternoon.

Of course, Pro Football Focus grades are evaluations rather than official NFL statistics, and a four-week ranking isn’t the same as leading the league for an entire season.

Still, there is no denying how impressive those numbers are.

Reed Made His Presence Felt Against Minnesota

Reed’s outstanding stretch continued during Sunday’s thrilling 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

The veteran cornerback recorded a diving interception late in the second quarter after jumping in front of wide receiver Jordan Addison. He also knocked away a deep ball intended for Addison on Minnesota’s opening possession.

Those weren’t meaningless plays in a blowout. They helped keep Detroit within striking distance during a game in which the Lions’ offense struggled to find its rhythm early.

The Lions held Minnesota to just 266 total yards, while allowing only 15 points and limiting the Vikings to three conversions on 10 third-down attempts.

Reed played an important role in that performance, and his recent production provides another encouraging sign for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

The Lions Have a New Concern With Reed

Unfortunately, there is one significant problem.

Reed suffered a hip injury on a fourth-down pass breakup in the fourth quarter, the play that ended a Minnesota drive at the Detroit 25, and he did not return. His availability moving forward has not yet been established, making his health another important issue for Detroit heading into Week 9.

As we previously reported when Reed appeared on Detroit’s injury report, the veteran has already dealt with injury concerns this season.

And with the Lions also losing Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, D.J. Wonnum, and Jimmy Rolder during Sunday’s victory, another extended absence would only complicate matters for Sheppard’s defense.

Detroit has already been evaluating its options at cornerback. In fact, we previously examined a potential trade involving Zyon McCollum as general manager Brad Holmes considered ways to strengthen the secondary before the NFL trade deadline.

But Reed’s recent performance suggests Detroit already has one of the league’s hottest corners on its roster.

That’s a pretty nice luxury to have.

Now, the Lions need to make sure they can keep him on the field.

Because if Reed continues playing at anything close to this level, Detroit’s secondary could be considerably more dangerous than many expected.