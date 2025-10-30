The ‘Fairytale’ Trade That Could Push Detroit Lions To First Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions have been careful, calculated, and at times conservative under Brad Holmes, but with the November 4 NFL trade deadline looming, the team’s Super Bowl window may be urging a rare big swing.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker, one move would qualify as a “fairytale” for Detroit, and it actually makes perfect sense.

Locker suggests the Lions should pursue Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner, a rising star who just so happens to have Michigan roots. Turner played at the University of Michigan from 2019 to 2022, and a trade to the Lions would bring the Ann Arbor product back home to the state where he built his football name.

Why DJ Turner Fits in Detroit

Turner has been lights out in 2025. Despite Cincinnati’s defensive struggles, ranking 31st in EPA per play and 25th in PFF coverage grade, Turner has been a bright spot.

His 80.0 coverage grade from PFF ranks third among all qualified cornerbacks, and his nine pass breakups lead the entire NFL.

That kind of production, combined with Turner’s age (25) and contract control through 2026, makes him an attractive target for a Lions defense already brimming with talent.

As Locker wrote:

“Adding Turner to a strong Lions defense could potentially form the league’s best secondary when healthy.”

A Michigan Reunion in the Making?

If Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were to pull this off, Turner would join an already loaded group headlined by D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, and Brian Branch, all of whom have been key in helping Detroit rank among the NFL’s stingiest defenses against the pass.

Turner’s speed, instincts, and familiarity with the Michigan football culture would make his transition seamless. He’d also bring valuable playoff experience from Cincinnati, something that could prove vital as Detroit eyes a deeper postseason run.

Will Brad Holmes Swing Big?

The Lions aren’t known for splashy in-season trades. But this year feels different.

Injuries have hit both the secondary and the pass rush, and with Detroit’s championship aspirations at an all-time high, the idea of adding a lockdown corner like Turner isn’t far-fetched, even if it’s unlikely.

It’s the kind of aggressive, homegrown move that would send Ford Field into a frenzy and send a message to the rest of the NFL: the Lions aren’t just contenders, they’re all in.