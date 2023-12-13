Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions DL Quinton Bohanna poached by Titans

Detroit Lions defensive lineman poached by Titans.

Detroit Lions DL Quinton Bohanna poached by Titans

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Tennessee Titans have poached DL Quinton Bohanna off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Many believed the Lions would sign Bohanna to their 53-man roster to prevent him from being poached, but they could not find a way to make that happen. Since Bohanna was out of elevations with the Lions, he was available for another team to sign.

By The Numbers

Bohanna played in 3 games (2 starts) with the Lions in 2023 before being signed by the Titans. In those games, he recorded six tackles (two for loss).

Prior to being signed by the Lions, Bohanna played in 27 total games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021-2022. In those games (10 starts), he had 29 total tackles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?