Detroit Lions DL Quinton Bohanna poached by Titans

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Tennessee Titans have poached DL Quinton Bohanna off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Many believed the Lions would sign Bohanna to their 53-man roster to prevent him from being poached, but they could not find a way to make that happen. Since Bohanna was out of elevations with the Lions, he was available for another team to sign.

#Titans sign Quinton Bohanna and Keondre Coburn to active roster, placed Kristian Fulton and Kyle Peko on IR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 13, 2023

By The Numbers

Bohanna played in 3 games (2 starts) with the Lions in 2023 before being signed by the Titans. In those games, he recorded six tackles (two for loss).

Prior to being signed by the Lions, Bohanna played in 27 total games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021-2022. In those games (10 starts), he had 29 total tackles.