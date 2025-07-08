Detroit Lions Dominate NFC North with Five Players in Top 25 Under 25 List

Lions Place Five Players on ‘Top 25 Under 25’ List

The Detroit Lions didn’t just go 15-2 and win a second straight NFC North title in 2024. They did it with one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the NFL. That talent is getting national recognition this week.



On the Check the Mic podcast from The 33rd Team, analyst Sam Monson released his list of the Top 25 NFL Players Under 25. The Lions were the only team with more than three players on the list, and they were the only team from the NFC North to be represented.



Detroit placed five players on the list, a clear indication that this team is built to sustain its success.



Where the Lions Landed

Here’s a look at the five Lions who made the cut:

Penei Sewell (RT) — No. 2

Brian Branch (DB) — No. 7

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) — No. 14

Sam LaPorta (TE) — No. 15

Kerby Joseph (S) — No. 25

Sewell was ranked second overall, behind only Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton. Sewell has become one of the best offensive tackles in the game and a key anchor on Detroit’s line.



Branch, known for his versatility in the secondary, came in just behind Rams receiver Puka Nacua and ahead of Rams edge rusher Jared Verse. Gibbs and LaPorta, two of the most productive young weapons in football, were placed back-to-back after breakout 2024 seasons. Joseph, a playmaker at safety, rounded out the list at 25.

Why Hutchinson and St. Brown Missed the List

Some fans may wonder why Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t appear. The answer is simple. St. Brown turned 25 last October. Hutchinson hits that mark this August, which makes both ineligible for the ranking.



Hutchinson was considered a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate through the first six weeks of 2024 before a broken leg ended his season. Had he qualified, he likely would have cracked the top five.

A Roster Built to Last

This ranking reinforces what Lions fans already know. The core of this team is young, productive, and continually improving. With high-impact players across the offense and defense all under 25, Detroit has positioned itself for a long run of relevance.

