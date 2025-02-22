Detroit Lions Dominate PFF Top 101 Players List

The Detroit Lions continue to build momentum under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, with an impressive nine players making Pro Football Focus’ top-101 players list for the 2024 NFL season. After an exceptional 2024 campaign, the Lions placed multiple players in the top rankings, showing the team's depth and talent.

Lions Players Ranked on PFF's Top-101:

Kerby Joseph – No. 19 Penei Sewell – No. 26 Jahmyr Gibbs – No. 36 Frank Ragnow – No. 47 Amon-Ra St. Brown – No. 49 Brian Branch – No. 55 Kevin Zeitler – No. 60 Jack Campbell – No. 84 Aidan Hutchinson – No. 86

Key Stats & Further Reading

Kerby Joseph's 2024 Stats: 91.1 coverage grade, 9 interceptions. Kerby Joseph 2024 Stats

The Lions continue to be well-represented on PFF’s top-101 list, a reflection of their strong roster and promising future. With nearly 10 players making the cut, Detroit is set to remain a contender for years to come.