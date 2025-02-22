Saturday, February 22, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Dominate PFF Top 101 Players List
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Dominate PFF Top 101 Players List

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions continue to build momentum under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, with an impressive nine players making Pro Football Focus’ top-101 players list for the 2024 NFL season. After an exceptional 2024 campaign, the Lions placed multiple players in the top rankings, showing the team's depth and talent.

Lions Players Ranked on PFF's Top-101:

  1. Kerby Joseph – No. 19
  2. Penei Sewell – No. 26
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs – No. 36
  4. Frank Ragnow – No. 47
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown – No. 49
  6. Brian Branch – No. 55
  7. Kevin Zeitler – No. 60
  8. Jack Campbell – No. 84
  9. Aidan Hutchinson – No. 86

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Kerby Joseph's 2024 Stats: 91.1 coverage grade, 9 interceptions.
  • Penei Sewell's Blocking Stats: 91.2 run-blocking grade, 92nd percentile on zone concepts.

The Lions continue to be well-represented on PFF’s top-101 list, a reflection of their strong roster and promising future. With nearly 10 players making the cut, Detroit is set to remain a contender for years to come.

Previous article
Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Seek Trade From Los Angeles Rams
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design