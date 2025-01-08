Detroit Lions Dominate Top 10 Most Probable Matchups for Super Bowl LIX

The Detroit Lions have achieved something special this season. After a dramatic victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, the Lions not only clinched the NFC North title but also secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This historic achievement gives the Lions a well-earned bye in the first round of the playoffs.

As the Lions prepare for their postseason journey, they await their divisional round matchup at Ford Field, where they will face the lowest remaining NFC seed following the Wild Card round.

With the Lions sitting atop the NFC, the team's sights are set on the biggest prize: a Super Bowl victory. As Detroit fans gear up for the playoffs, it’s natural to start thinking about potential Super Bowl matchups. Here are the top 10 most probable Super Bowl LIX matchups, as calculated by RotoWire.

Rank Matchup Probability 1 KC-DET 15.29% 2 BAL-DET 9.79% 3 BUF-DET 9.53% 4 KC-PHI 7.72% 5 BAL-PHI 4.94% 6 BUF-PHI 4.81% 7 KC-MIN 3.89% 8 KC-GB 3.13% 9 LAC-DET 2.94% 10 KC-TB 2.77%

With the Lions clinching the NFC North title and earning the top seed in the NFC, Detroit has positioned itself as a serious contender. The playoff path is set, with the Lions now holding home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, culminating in a potential Super Bowl berth.

As the team rests during their bye week and prepares for their divisional round game, these projected matchups represent the paths that could lead the Lions to the ultimate prize. No matter who the opponent is, Detroit will be ready to take on the challenge at Ford Field in their quest to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.