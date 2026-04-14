Detroit Lions Host Michigan WR for Top 30 Visit

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Detroit Lions continue to do their homework, and this time, they’ve turned their attention to a local playmaker.

According to reports, the Lions recently hosted Donaven McCulley for a pre-draft visit as part of their Top-30 process.

Keeping It Local

McCulley, who most recently suited up for the Michigan Wolverines football, is a name that might not jump off the page, but he’s firmly on the Lions’ radar.

The visit comes as Detroit continues to bring in prospects from across the country, but there’s always added intrigue when it’s a local product. The Lions have shown a willingness to take a closer look at players with Michigan ties, and McCulley fits that mold.

A Unique Path to the NFL

McCulley’s journey hasn’t been typical.

He began his college career at Indiana Hoosiers football before transferring to Michigan, where he carved out a role in the Wolverines’ offense.

Last season, he put together a solid campaign:

39 receptions

588 receiving yards

3 touchdowns

He did much of that damage with highly touted quarterback Bryce Underwood under center, showing flashes of his ability as a reliable target.

Where He Fits in the Draft

Right now, most analysts view McCulley as a late Day 3 pick or a priority undrafted free agent.

But that’s exactly where teams like Detroit can find value.

The Lions don’t necessarily need a wide receiver early in the draft, but adding depth and competition at the position is always on the table, especially with players who bring size, versatility, and familiarity with big-game environments.

What This Visit Means

A Top-30 visit doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does tell you one thing:

The Lions are interested.

Whether that interest turns into a late-round pick or a post-draft signing remains to be seen, but Detroit is clearly doing its due diligence.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brad Holmes, it’s this:

He’s always looking for hidden value.

The Bottom Line

Donaven McCulley may not be a headline name in this year’s draft class, but he’s officially on the Lions’ radar.

And with Detroit continuing to explore every avenue to improve the roster, don’t be surprised if this visit ends up meaning more than it seems right now.