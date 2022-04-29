Detroit Lions double up on defense in Dane Brugler’s Day 2 Mock Draft

The opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Detroit Lions certainly added some talent to the mix as they selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall before trading up to No. 12 and grabbing WR Jameson Williams.

Now, Lions GM Brad Holmes has shifted his focus to Day 2, where the Lions currently have picks No. 46 and No. 97.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has released his Day 2 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Lions doubling up on defense.

At No. 46, Brugler has the Lions selecting CB Andrew Booth Jr. out of Clemson, and at No. 97, he has them getting LB Channing Tindall out of Georgia.

Nation, how would you feel about the following draft haul for the Lions over the first three rounds?

1-2 EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

1-12 WR Jameson Williams

2 – 46 CB Andrew Booth Jr.

3 – 97 LB Channing Tindal

