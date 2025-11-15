fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Rule 4 Additional Players OUT vs. Eagles

Detroit Lions Salute to Service 2025 Detroit Lions sign Tre Flowers Detroit Lions Tre Hawkins Detroit Lions Michael Davis Detroit Lions injury updates Detroit Lions NFL All-Rookie Team Detroit Lions tryout rookie tight end Thomas Gordon Detroit Lions Marcus Davenport D.J. Reed return from injured reserve Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report
View Comments

The Detroit Lions made several roster designations on Saturday, officially ruling out four players ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit Lions Salute to Service 2025 Detroit Lions sign Tre Flowers Detroit Lions Tre Hawkins Detroit Lions Michael Davis Detroit Lions injury updates Detroit Lions NFL All-Rookie Team Detroit Lions tryout rookie tight end Thomas Gordon Detroit Lions Marcus Davenport D.J. Reed return from injured reserve Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report

The team confirmed that Miles Frazier, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, and D.J. Reed have all been downgraded to OUT for Week 11. None of them will be activated from their respective injury lists.

Detroit also updated its injury report by adding rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who is now listed as questionable with an oblique injury.

This comes one day after the Lions ruled out Sam LaPorta, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Josh Paschal on Friday’s final injury report, meaning Detroit will head into Philadelphia short-handed on both sides of the ball.

With the Lions sitting at 6–3 and heading into one of the league’s toughest environments, health has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of Week 11.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments