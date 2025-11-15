Detroit Lions Rule 4 Additional Players OUT vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions made several roster designations on Saturday, officially ruling out four players ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team confirmed that Miles Frazier, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, and D.J. Reed have all been downgraded to OUT for Week 11. None of them will be activated from their respective injury lists.

Detroit also updated its injury report by adding rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who is now listed as questionable with an oblique injury.

This comes one day after the Lions ruled out Sam LaPorta, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Josh Paschal on Friday’s final injury report, meaning Detroit will head into Philadelphia short-handed on both sides of the ball.

With the Lions sitting at 6–3 and heading into one of the league’s toughest environments, health has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of Week 11.