Detroit Lions Downgrade 3 Players to OUT vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs even more short-handed than expected. On Saturday, the team announced that three additional players, Taylor Decker (shoulder), Giovanni Manu (knee), and Avonte Maddox (hamstring), have all been downgraded to OUT for Week 6.

That’s three more names added to an already long injury list.

Injury Trouble Piles Up

Friday’s injury report already had Detroit fans uneasy, with the team officially ruling out Sione Vaki (groin), Zach Cunningham (hamstring), and Terrion Arnold (shoulder). Now, with Decker, Manu, and Maddox all sidelined, the Lions will enter Arrowhead Stadium missing six players from their active roster.

The offensive line, in particular, is taking a big hit. Both Decker and Manu being unavailable means Jared Goff’s protection will rely heavily on depth players like Devin Cochran, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, losing Maddox further depletes a secondary already dealing with injuries to Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who are both listed as questionable.

What’s Next

The Lions’ inactives list will be officially released 90 minutes before kickoff (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC), and fans will be watching closely to see if either Branch or Joseph can go.

Despite the injuries, head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that his team won’t make excuses. Expect Detroit to come out with the same toughness and grit that has defined them all season.

It’s next man up, and under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the Lions will need every bit of that resilience.