Detroit Lions Land Heisman Trophy Contending QB In Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are projected to draft Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in a 2026 mock. With Jared Goff extended, this pick could signal long-term planning at QB.

It’s never too early for mock draft season — even if we’re still months away from the next college football snap. In the latest “Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft” from Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors, the Detroit Lions made a surprising, yet intriguing, selection: Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at No. 29 overall.

Yes, you read that right — a quarterback.

Why It Matters

Before Lions fans start flipping over their Honolulu blue coffee tables, let’s clarify: this doesn’t mean Jared Goff is getting replaced. The franchise quarterback just signed a fresh four-year extension and is firmly locked in as Detroit’s leader. But grabbing a high-upside talent like Klubnik, who currently boasts the third-best Heisman Trophy odds heading into the 2025 college football season, is a long-term chess move.

As Woodie puts it:

“No, the Lions probably won’t need a quarterback. But Klubnik is one of several quarterback prospects with a wide range of outcomes this year. If he builds on what he did last season, he’ll be in play in this range, as he has ideal arm talent and some mobility for the next level.”

That’s a fair assessment. Klubnik, a former five-star recruit, has shown flashes of brilliance at Clemson. With a big year, he could easily become one of the top names in next year’s draft class.

The Big Picture

The Lions’ roster is already one of the deepest in the NFL, and with Goff entrenched, using a late first-round pick on a developmental QB wouldn’t be shocking. The front office might see Klubnik as a potential future starter or a valuable trade asset down the line — think Green Bay’s approach with Jordan Love or even the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes (who sat behind Alex Smith for a year).

Plus, let’s be real: good franchises plan ahead. Brad Holmes has shown he’s not afraid to take chances if it means securing long-term success.

The Bottom Line

Don’t expect Cade Klubnik to be holding a Lions jersey next April just yet — but if he puts together a stellar junior season and Goff remains durable, it’s not outlandish to think Detroit could stash a top-tier QB talent behind their starter. This isn’t about replacing Jared Goff. It’s about sustaining success.

