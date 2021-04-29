Detroit Lions draft pick Penei Sewell says ‘The sky is the limit’

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have their man.

They officially selected Oregon OL Penei Sewell with the 7th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this evening. He arrives in Detroit already highly acclaimed, having earned the honors of Freshman All-American, Unanimous All-American, and winning the 2019 Outland trophy award as the best FBS lineman.

“I’m coming each and every day ready to run through the wall,” Sewell said in a conference call shortly after the pick was made official. “Do whatever it takes to accomplish my goals and the team goals. I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’m putting everything on the line, my body, and everything else. I’m ready to sacrifice everything and anything for my goals and my dreams.”

“To be honest, I haven’t even started yet,” he said. “That’s how I feel. The sky is the limit. I’m ready to tap into that potential and I’m ready to go to work to fulfill that dream.”

Sewell will join an offensive line that already boasts the likes of Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. For Sewell, to join the current group is a “blessing”.

“To be a part of that room and to be able to join them is a blessing,” Sewell said. “That’s a lot of knowledge and a lot of years in that room, so coming in I’m going to soak it all up and be a sponge.”

