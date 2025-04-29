Detroit Lions Draft Pick Says He ‘Would Die’ for Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions draft Boise State edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, the first NFL Draft pick from Egypt, who says he'd "die" for coach Dan Campbell. Full story here.

The Detroit Lions love players who bring energy, toughness, and an underdog spirit — and with their sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they may have found someone who checks all those boxes.

Meet Ahmed Hassanein, an edge rusher out of Boise State who made NFL history this weekend by becoming the first-ever player from Egypt to be drafted. And if his journey wasn’t already inspiring enough, his passion for his new head coach might make him an instant fan favorite in Detroit.

A Relentless Motor and a True Grit Fit

If there’s one thing that defines Hassanein’s game, it’s effort. He’s not the most polished pass rusher yet — experience takes time — but what he lacks in refinement, he makes up for with pure willpower.

“Offensive linemen hate going against me, because I just keep going after them every play, every play, every play,” Hassanein said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “Even if I get blocked, I get back up and do it again, do it again, do it again.”

That style fits perfectly with the Lions’ identity: physical, unrelenting, and tough-as-nails. Hassanein knows he has plenty to learn at the next level, but his attitude is already NFL-ready.

“I never stop,” he said. “I’m always going, always willing to learn, and never settle. If you teach me something, I will go 100 miles an hour every snap, every play.”

“I Would Die for That Guy” — Hassanein on Dan Campbell

It didn’t take long for Hassanein to make it clear that his loyalty to Dan Campbell runs deep. Asked about joining Detroit, Hassanein spoke passionately about playing for a coach who embodies everything he believes in.

“I would die for that guy,” Hassanein said. “Because he believed in me. Man, when I came to America, nobody believed in me. My brother was the only one. Everybody told me I would come back to Egypt in two weeks. I couldn’t even speak English. And look where I am now.”

Hassanein praised Campbell for his grit, honor, and the way he treats his players like family.

“Man, a guy with grit, honor, respect. Loving his players like they’re his own,” he said. “I remember one time he wanted to have a lion on the field, and that intrigued me a lot. I was like, man, I would love to play for him. I’m just ready to grow with him.”

No matter where he starts — special teams, defensive rotation, whatever — Hassanein said he’s ready to give everything he has.

“I’m ready to run through a wall for Coach. Whatever he needs. Special teams, pass rushing, whatever. I’m just ready.”

The Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein’s path from Egypt to Detroit is anything but ordinary. But his grit, relentless motor, and absolute passion for the game fit the Lions’ DNA perfectly. He’s not just another late-round pick — he’s a symbol of how heart and determination can carry you anywhere.

And with that mindset, it’s hard not to believe he’ll be a player worth rooting for in Detroit for years to come.