One Detroit Lions Draft Pick Who Will Have The Toughest Time Making the 2025 Roster

One Detroit Lions draft pick will have the toughest road to the 53-man roster.

Being a Detroit Lions draft pick is no longer a golden ticket. After a 15-win season, Detroit’s roster is stacked with proven veterans and intriguing rookies, especially in the wide-receiver room. For sixth-rounder Dominic Lovett, that means an uphill battle to crack the final 53.

The Detroit Lions Draft Pick Fighting the Steepest Climb

Detroit currently lists 11 receivers on its 90-man roster.

Player Ht Wt Exp Quick note Amon-Ra St. Brown 6-0 202 Year 5 All-Pro cornerstone Jameson Williams 6-1 180 Year 4 Vertical threat, starter Kalif Raymond 5-8 180 Year 9 Elite returner, locker-room fave Tim Patrick 6-5 210 Year 8 Red-zone specialist, vet deal Isaac TeSlaa (R3) 6-4 214 Rookie Draft capital → roster lock Ronnie Bell 6-0 190 Year 3 Reliable depth & ST ace Tom Kennedy 5-10 195 Year 3 Coach-trusted slot/teams Malik Taylor 6-3 220 Year 5 Gunner plus size outside Dominic Lovett (R6) 5-10 185 Rookie Bubble candidate Jakobie Keeney-James (UDFA) 6-1 195 Rookie Camp wildcard Jackson Meeks (UDFA) 6-2 210 Rookie Developmental size

With St. Brown, Williams, Raymond, Patrick, and TeSlaa penciled in, that leaves one, maybe two slots for Bell, Kennedy, Taylor, Lovett, and the UDFAs. No wonder this Detroit Lions draft pick is facing the toughest climb.

Why Dominic Lovett Is on the Bubble

Competition overload – Five vets already carry defined roles. Special-teams premium – Bell, Kennedy, and Taylor each log core-team snaps; Lovett must prove equal or better as a gunner and return backup. Draft capital – Sixth-rounders don’t get courtesy roster spots in Detroit; Brad Holmes has cut Day-Three picks before.

Yet this Detroit Lions draft pick owns a compelling skill set: SEC-tested quickness (5.8 YAC per catch at Georgia), slot/outside versatility, and 4.4 speed. If he flashes on punt coverage and jet-motion packages in preseason, he can leapfrog a vet.

Path to the 53 for the Detroit Lions Draft Pick

Dominate coverage units – Gunner reps will matter more than circus catches.

– Gunner reps will matter more than circus catches. Master the slot tree – Quick choice routes keep him active on third-and-short.

– Quick choice routes keep him active on third-and-short. Seize preseason targets – One explosive August game can swing roster math.

If he does all three, Lovett could earn a spot as WR6. If not, practice-squad stash feels likely.

The Bottom Line

Dominic Lovett’s talent is real, but the room is jam-packed. No other Detroit Lions draft pick faces a steeper roster challenge in 2025. His mission: turn special-teams hustle and slot lightning into a roster-saving first impression.