One Detroit Lions Draft Pick Who Will Have The Toughest Time Making the 2025 Roster

One Detroit Lions draft pick will have the toughest road to the 53-man roster.

Being a Detroit Lions draft pick is no longer a golden ticket. After a 15-win season, Detroit’s roster is stacked with proven veterans and intriguing rookies, especially in the wide-receiver room. For sixth-rounder Dominic Lovett, that means an uphill battle to crack the final 53.

The Detroit Lions Draft Pick Fighting the Steepest Climb

Detroit currently lists 11 receivers on its 90-man roster.

PlayerHtWtExpQuick note
Amon-Ra St. Brown6-0202Year 5All-Pro cornerstone
Jameson Williams6-1180Year 4Vertical threat, starter
Kalif Raymond5-8180Year 9Elite returner, locker-room fave
Tim Patrick6-5210Year 8Red-zone specialist, vet deal
Isaac TeSlaa (R3)6-4214RookieDraft capital → roster lock
Ronnie Bell6-0190Year 3Reliable depth & ST ace
Tom Kennedy5-10195Year 3Coach-trusted slot/teams
Malik Taylor6-3220Year 5Gunner plus size outside
Dominic Lovett (R6)5-10185RookieBubble candidate
Jakobie Keeney-James (UDFA)6-1195RookieCamp wildcard
Jackson Meeks (UDFA)6-2210RookieDevelopmental size

With St. Brown, Williams, Raymond, Patrick, and TeSlaa penciled in, that leaves one, maybe two slots for Bell, Kennedy, Taylor, Lovett, and the UDFAs. No wonder this Detroit Lions draft pick is facing the toughest climb.

Why Dominic Lovett Is on the Bubble

  1. Competition overload – Five vets already carry defined roles.
  2. Special-teams premium – Bell, Kennedy, and Taylor each log core-team snaps; Lovett must prove equal or better as a gunner and return backup.
  3. Draft capital – Sixth-rounders don’t get courtesy roster spots in Detroit; Brad Holmes has cut Day-Three picks before.

Yet this Detroit Lions draft pick owns a compelling skill set: SEC-tested quickness (5.8 YAC per catch at Georgia), slot/outside versatility, and 4.4 speed. If he flashes on punt coverage and jet-motion packages in preseason, he can leapfrog a vet.

Dominic Lovett Lions Roster

Path to the 53 for the Detroit Lions Draft Pick

  • Dominate coverage units – Gunner reps will matter more than circus catches.
  • Master the slot tree – Quick choice routes keep him active on third-and-short.
  • Seize preseason targets – One explosive August game can swing roster math.

If he does all three, Lovett could earn a spot as WR6. If not, practice-squad stash feels likely.

The Bottom Line

Dominic Lovett’s talent is real, but the room is jam-packed. No other Detroit Lions draft pick faces a steeper roster challenge in 2025. His mission: turn special-teams hustle and slot lightning into a roster-saving first impression.

