Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Disrespected By ESPN Draft Expert

ESPN's Matt Miller includes only two Detroit Lions draft picks in his top 100 rankings, raising questions about the recognition of the team's selections and their potential on-field contributions.

ESPN’s recent article by NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, titled “2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the 100 Best Picks, Steals, Fits,” has sparked discussions among Detroit Lions fans and analysts. In the piece, only two Lions draft picks made the list: offensive guards Tate Ratledge at No. 58 and Miles Frazier at No. 99.

This omission has raised eyebrows, especially considering the Lions’ strategic selections in the draft. First-round pick Tyleik Williams, a defensive tackle from Ohio State, was notably absent from the list, despite being expected to fill a significant role on the defensive line. Williams’ performance at Ohio State showcased his potential to be a formidable presence in the NFL, making his exclusion from the top 100 picks surprising to many.

Brad Holmes’ Vision Not Reflected in National Rankings

General Manager Brad Holmes has been instrumental in reshaping the Lions’ roster, focusing on building a team that aligns with the organization’s vision and culture. His draft strategy has emphasized selecting players who not only possess talent but also fit the team’s ethos.

Holmes joined 97.1 The Ticket this week and explained the thinking behind trading up for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and guard Tate Ratledge. He acknowledged that the depth in this year’s draft wasn’t on par with previous years and that the talent drop-off after pick 100 made it necessary to be aggressive.

Still, none of that strategy appears to have impressed ESPN’s evaluators.

Why the Snub Could Fuel the Lions’ Fire

While national rankings provide one perspective, the true measure of a draft’s success will unfold on the field. The Lions’ coaching staff and front office have expressed confidence in their selections, believing that these players will contribute significantly to the team’s future success.

Whether it’s TeSlaa as a contested-catch weapon, Williams as a disruptive force in the trenches, or sixth-rounder Ahmed Hassanein developing into a fan-favorite pass rusher, Holmes’ draft board seems focused on long-term value.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brad Holmes: he’s not drafting for headlines.