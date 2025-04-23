Inside the Lions’ Final NFL Draft Prep: Brad Holmes Takes Over, Says Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell says GM Brad Holmes is leading the way in final draft prep for the Lions. “Tag, you’re it,” Campbell jokes, calling this Holmes’ time to shine.

As the Detroit Lions gear up for Thursday night’s first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, things inside Allen Park are, in the words of Dan Campbell, “busy.” Really busy.

And according to the head coach himself, no one’s carrying more of that workload than General Manager Brad Holmes.

Campbell Passes the Baton to Holmes

During a recent appearance on the “Ozzy and Keats” podcast with John Keating and Chris Osgood, Campbell offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the Lions’ front office shifts into overdrive this time of year.

“It’s busy. The only one it’s busier for than me is Brad Holmes,” Campbell said as transcribed by Lions OnSI. “He’s the one that’s got to clean a lot of this up.”

Holmes and Campbell are entering their fifth draft as a duo—and it’s no coincidence the Lions have gone from cellar dwellers to NFC contenders during that span. Their ability to identify talent, align on culture, and make confident draft-day decisions has been the backbone of Detroit’s rebuild.

Collaboration is Key

Campbell emphasized that while Holmes has the final say, it’s a group effort built on respect and shared vision.

“We take input from the coaches, the personnel department, scouts, all those area scouts,” he explained. “But [Holmes is] the one that’s got to decide… medicals, personal side, background, this and that.”

For Campbell, the regular season is his domain. But during draft season?

“When the season’s up, I tell him, ‘Tag, you’re it.’ And it’s his turn. We’re in his time right now.”

With the No. 28 pick and multiple Day 2 and 3 selections, expect Holmes’ fingerprints to be all over whatever moves the Lions make this weekend.

Don’t Expect a Break Anytime Soon

Though the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, Campbell made it clear the grind doesn’t stop after one big night.

“It’s busy, it really doesn’t slow down til summer.”

For Lions fans, that’s a good thing. Because when Holmes and Campbell are deep in the weeds, Detroit tends to come out with draft-day gold.