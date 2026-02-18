Detroit Lions Could Land Diamond in the Rough to Replace Kalif Raymond

Let me be clear right up front: I still believe the Detroit Lions will find a way to bring back Kalif Raymond on a team-friendly deal for the 2026 season.

He fits the culture. He fits the locker room. And he’s one of the most trusted returners in the league.

That said, Brad Holmes never stops preparing for contingencies. If Detroit does decide to move on, or simply wants to groom the next version of Raymond, there’s a true diamond in the rough worth circling in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That player is Kaden Wetjen out of Iowa.

A Swiss Army Knife Who Was Underused at Iowa

Wetjen is one of those players who jumps off the screen once you know what you’re looking for.

He’s twitchy. He’s explosive. He changes direction effortlessly. And despite playing in an Iowa offense that rarely showcased wide receiver creativity, Wetjen flashed legitimate separation skills and route nuance whenever given the opportunity.

Calling him a “Swiss army knife” isn’t coach-speak, it’s accurate. He can return kicks, return punts, motion into the slot, work underneath routes, and stretch defenses horizontally.

In other words: he screams Dan Campbell–era Lion.

Elite Production as a Returner

Where Wetjen truly made his mark in college was on special teams, and the numbers back it up.

Kick Return Production

2023: 14 returns, 335 yards (23.9 Y/R)

14 returns, 335 yards (23.9 Y/R) 2024: 26 returns, 727 yards (28.0 Y/R ), 1 TD

26 returns, 727 yards (28.0 Y/R 1 TD 2025: 16 returns, 476 yards (29.8 Y/R), 1 TD

16 returns, 476 yards (29.8 Y/R), 1 TD Career: 56 returns, 1,538 yards, 27.5 yards per return, 2 TDs

Those are NFL-caliber kick return numbers.

Punt Return Production

2023: 7 returns, 63 yards (9.0 Y/R)

7 returns, 63 yards (9.0 Y/R) 2024: 26 returns, 328 yards (12.6 Y/R), 1 TD

26 returns, 328 yards (12.6 Y/R), 2025: 21 returns, 563 yards (26.8 Y/R), 3 TDs

21 returns, 563 yards (26.8 Y/R), Career: 54 returns, 954 yards, 17.7 yards per return, 4 TDs

That 2025 punt return season is eye-opening. Nearly 27 yards per return with three touchdowns? That’s game-breaking ability.

The Journey Matters

Wetjen’s path adds even more intrigue.

He was a 0-star recruit in the 2022 class, started his college career at Iowa Western Community College (JUCO), then worked his way onto Iowa’s roster. Nothing was handed to him — and that matters to this Lions regime.

Detroit has consistently targeted players who had to earn everything the hard way. Wetjen fits that mold perfectly.

Why Detroit Is the Perfect Fit

If Kalif Raymond returns, Wetjen could be eased in as a Day 3 developmental weapon. learning special teams first, then expanding his offensive role.

If Raymond doesn’t return, Wetjen has the tools to step into that exact role:

Explosive returner

Reliable hands

YAC ability

Positional versatility

High football IQ

And here’s the best part: I believe the Lions can land him on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That’s the kind of value Brad Holmes lives for.

Wetjen may not be a household name right now, but don’t be surprised if Lions fans are chanting it sooner than expected.