Detroit Lions draft wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

With the No. 112 overall pick in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions focused on their offense with the selection of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions draft wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown https://t.co/oxDUKXDbSc — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 1, 2021

Per Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com:

“A three-year starter at USC, St. Brown (5-11, 197) lined up both inside and outside for the Trojans. He made an immediate impact at USC with 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and finished his career No. 11 in school history with 178 receptions. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. He has terrific route-running ability and body control, and makes a ton of tough catches. He ranked eighth in the FBS in contested catches last season.

That toughness, in part, comes from the fact that St. Brown has been lifting weights since he was six years old. His father, John Brown, was a bodybuilder who won the Mr. Universe contest twice (1981 & 82) and was named Mr. World three times.

His brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, plays for the Green Bay Packers.”