Detroit Lions draw controversial officiating crew for Week 5 tilt vs. Vikings

When the Detroit Lions take the field on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, they may also have another opponent (kidding…kind of) to worry about.

The NFL officiating crews have been ann0unced for Week 5 and Clete Blakeman and his crew will be in Minnesota to officiate the Lions vs. the Vikings.

Lions draw Clete Blakeman's officiating crew Sunday against the Vikings. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 6, 2021

Blakeman, of course, was responsible, along with his crew, for making a trio of inexplicably awful calls against the Lions in Week 6 of the 2019 season when they lost to the Packers 23-22 at Ford Field.

As if the Lions needed something else against them in Week 5. It looks like betting on the Vikings is the smart move this week!