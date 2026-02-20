Writer Reveals Detroit Lions ‘Dream’ Offseason Trade Scenario

If the Detroit Lions are serious about maximizing their Super Bowl window, upgrading the pass rush opposite Aidan Hutchinson remains one of the final boxes to check. According to Moe Morton of Bleacher Report, there’s one offseason trade scenario that stands out above the rest—a bold move to acquire New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson.

It’s the kind of swing that feels aggressive, calculated, and very on-brand for Brad Holmes if the price is right.

Why Jermaine Johnson Could Be Available

The Jets’ roster situation has quietly shifted in a major way. Before the 2025 trade deadline, New York already moved cornerstone pieces Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, signaling a willingness to reset parts of the defense. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets previously turned down trade offers that included a second-round pick for Johnson—but circumstances change quickly in the NFL.

Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, carrying a $13.4 million cap hit, and New York is now staring at a draft class loaded with pass rushers. That combination alone makes trade conversations inevitable.

The wildcard? Health and recent production.

The Injury Factor—and Why It Helps Detroit

Johnson’s 2024 season was derailed by a torn Achilles, causing him to miss 15 games. Last season, he appeared in 14 contests but posted modest numbers: three sacks, 13 pressures, and five tackles for loss. Those stats don’t jump off the page—but context matters.

This is still the same Jermaine Johnson who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, flashing the explosiveness, length, and power that made him a first-round pick. For Detroit, the dip in production could actually lower the acquisition cost, turning Johnson into a classic buy-low candidate with high upside.

Why the Lions Make Sense as a Trade Partner

From a roster-construction standpoint, the fit is almost too clean:

Aidan Hutchinson commands constant attention on one edge

Johnson thrives when he’s not the focal point of protection schemes

Pairing Johnson with Hutchinson would force offenses into impossible choices—slide protection one way and get burned the other, or leave someone one-on-one and hope for the best.

It’s also a short-term financial commitment. Detroit wouldn’t be locking itself into a long, risky contract immediately. Instead, the Lions could evaluate Johnson for a season and decide whether an extension makes sense.

The Risk—and the Reward

There’s no denying the risk. Achilles injuries are serious, and Johnson’s recent production doesn’t scream “sure thing.” But that’s exactly why this scenario qualifies as a “dream” trade rather than a guaranteed slam dunk.

If Johnson returns to anything close to his Pro Bowl form, Detroit suddenly has one of the most dangerous edge duos in football—without spending a premium draft pick or committing long-term money up front.

In a Super Bowl window, those are the bets contenders make.

Final Thoughts

Brad Holmes has never been afraid to zig when the league zags. Trading for Jermaine Johnson wouldn’t be flashy for the sake of headlines—it would be a calculated move rooted in value, timing, and roster fit.

If the Jets are truly open for business, and if the price reflects the injury risk, this is exactly the kind of offseason swing that could push the Lions from contender to favorite.