Revealing the Detroit Lions DREAM Pick at No. 28

The Detroit Lions are building in the trenches — and with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Booker out of Alabama could be the dream addition to solidify the offensive line.

We’re 2 days away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, and if you’re anything like the rest of us riding the Honolulu Blue wave, you’ve probably cycled through every possible mock draft scenario by now. But when it comes to dream picks for the Detroit Lions, one name keeps rising to the top:

Tyler Booker, the powerful, polished, road-grading offensive guard from Alabama.

Building the Foundation — Again

Detroit has already made significant investments in the offensive line, but cracks are forming. Kevin Zeitler is gone, Graham Glasgow is coming off a rocky season, and Christian Mahogany — while promising — is unproven. Booker would give the Lions a rock-solid answer on the interior and protect Jared Goff for the long haul.

Why Tyler Booker?

Let’s keep it simple. Booker is:

Tough

Technically sound

A tone-setter in the run game

The Alabama pedigree doesn’t hurt either, and his SEC experience makes him battle-tested from Day 1. Booker brings that mauler mentality Lions fans love — and Dan Campbell does too.

Fits the Holmes-Campbell Mold

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have prioritized culture fits, leadership, and toughness in their draft classes. Booker checks every one of those boxes. He’s got the versatility to play either guard spot and the intelligence to contribute from Day 1. Pair him with Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow, and you’re looking at one of the most dominant right-side combos in football.

The Bottom Line

If Tyler Booker is still on the board when the Lions are on the clock at No. 28, it shouldn’t take long for the card to be turned in. He’s a dream fit for Detroit’s identity — a physical, smart, blue-collar grinder who can help keep the offense humming and the foundation strong.

If you want to win in the postseason, you win in the trenches. Booker is exactly the kind of player who gets you there.