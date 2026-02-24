Detroit Lions ‘Dream’ Target Tyler Linderbaum Likely Off the Board

Any lingering hopes of the Detroit Lions prying Tyler Linderbaum away from Baltimore just took a major hit.

According to NFL insider Rob Maaddi, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed that Baltimore has made its star center a “market-setting” contract offer, signaling the team’s clear intent to keep one of the league’s best young offensive linemen in-house.

Linderbaum has been viewed by Lions fans and analysts as a theoretical dream target because of the need for a starting center and how perfectly he would fit the Lions’ identity. Elite athleticism, toughness in the run game, high football IQ, and long-term upside at the center position all align with what Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell prioritize in the trenches.

That said, the reality was always complicated.

Why Linderbaum Was a Long Shot for Detroit

By labeling the offer “market-setting,” DeCosta made it clear the Ravens are prepared to reset the center market rather than risk losing their All-Pro-caliber lineman. That type of commitment effectively shuts the door on outside suitors—including teams like Detroit that may have monitored the situation from afar.

What This Means for the Lions

Even if Linderbaum was never a realistic option, the news still matters for Detroit. A market-setting deal at center will:

Raise the financial bar league-wide for elite interior offensive linemen

Reinforce the value of locking up cornerstone linemen early

Further highlight the importance of Ragnow’s health and contract structure moving forward

In short, this was always more fantasy fit than practical pursuit for the Lions. Baltimore just made it official.