The Detroit Lions‘ latest episode of “Inside the Den” offers fans an inside look at the team's activities leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. The episode focuses on the team's free agency signings, including cornerback Cameron Sutton, running back David Montgomery, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The episode also features interviews with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and defensive end John Cominsky, both of whom re-signed with the Lions this offseason.

Key Points

The latest episode of “Inside the Den” focuses on the Lions' activities leading up to the Draft.

The episode features interviews with several new additions to the team, including Cameron Sutton, David Montgomery, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The episode also profiles offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and defensive end John Cominsky, both of whom re-signed with the Lions this offseason.

While not delving too deeply into the team's pre-draft preparations, the episode showcases some of the area scouts who lead the search for the Lions' picks.

Detroit Lions Drop 2023 Pre-NFL Draft Video

Here is the full “Inside the Den 2023 Episode 2: Building on the Foundation”. The video is 34 minutes long and it is certainly worth your time to watch it.

The Lions are taking a strategic approach to the 2023 NFL Draft, focused on adding impact players who can help the team compete in and WIN the NFC North. With the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the upcoming draft, GM Brad Holmes and his team are looking to build a team that can compete for years to come. The pre-draft episode of “Inside the Den” provides fans with an inside look at the Lions' approach to the draft and the importance of the team's scouting efforts.