Detroit Lions drop awesome 2021 trick play highlight video

The Detroit Lions may have finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 overall record but that does not mean there was not some excitement along the way.

On Friday, the Lions dropped an awesome highlight video to remind us about some of the times they tricked their opponents in 2021.

Nation, which trick play from 2021 was the best?

What do you think?

