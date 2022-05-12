in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions drop epic video to reveal 2022 regular season schedule

The Lions will open up at home against the Eagles

The wait is over and we now know the Detroit Lions full 2022 regular-season schedule.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their 2022 schedule and as you can see, they will open up at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some highlights include playing against the current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day and in Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the regular season.

Bold Prediction: The Detroit Lions ... x
Bold Prediction: The Detroit Lions will have double digit losses

Check it out!

Nation, what do you think the Lions’ record will be in 2022?

MUST READ:
Ex-NFL GM says Detroit Lions should consider this future Hall of Famer at No. 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Does Gary Bettman Hate The Detroit Red Wings?