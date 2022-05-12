Detroit Lions drop epic video to reveal 2022 regular season schedule

The wait is over and we now know the Detroit Lions‘ full 2022 regular-season schedule.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their 2022 schedule and as you can see, they will open up at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some highlights include playing against the current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day and in Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the regular season.

Bold Prediction: The Detroit Lions will have double digit losses

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022