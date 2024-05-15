Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

The Detroit Lions media team dropped the video at 8 p.m.
Just moments ago, the NFL officially released the entire 2024 NFL regular season schedule, and once again, the Detroit Lions media team did their thing. As you are about to see in the schedule release video below, the Lions will open up their 2024 season on Sunday Night Football against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Video
Here is the video that the Lions media team dropped to unveil the 2024 regular season schedule! Enjoy!
The Full 2024 Detroit Lions Regular Season Schedule:
Note: Bold Games Will Be Nationally Televised!
|Week
|Opponent
|Note
|1
|Vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC
|2
|Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
|3
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|Sunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
|4
|Vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Monday, September 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ABC
|5
|BYE WEEK
|6
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
|7
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
|8
|Vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
|9
|@ Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, November 3 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
|10
|@ Houston Texans
|Sunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC
|11
|Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Sunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS
|12
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
|13
|Vs. Chicago Bears
|Thursday, November 28 – 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Thanksgiving Day
|14
|Vs. Green Bay Packers
|Thursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime
|15
|Vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS
|16
|@ Chicago Bears
|Sunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
|17
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|Monday, December 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC
|18
|Vs. Minnesota Vikings
|To Be Determined
Bottom Line:
The Detroit Lions are set to take the 2024 NFL season by storm, starting with a powerhouse matchup against the Rams. The team’s innovative approach to unveiling their schedule through a visually captivating video not only highlights their creative prowess but also stokes the flames of anticipation among fans and players alike. As the Lions prepare to tackle this challenging lineup, the stage is set for a season filled with intense matchups and memorable moments. Stay tuned and ready to roar along with the Lions this 2024 season!