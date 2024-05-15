fb
Search

Latest News:

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

0
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

0
The rumored 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has been leaked. Here are my predictions!

‘Hitting is Hard’: A.J. Hinch Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Struggles at the Plate

0
A.J. Hinch spoke to the media after the Tigers were blanked... AGAIN... by the Marlins.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions media team dropped the video at 8 p.m.

Just moments ago, the NFL officially released the entire 2024 NFL regular season schedule, and once again, the Detroit Lions media team did their thing. As you are about to see in the schedule release video below, the Lions will open up their 2024 season on Sunday Night Football against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit Lions

The Video

Here is the video that the Lions media team dropped to unveil the 2024 regular season schedule! Enjoy!

The Full 2024 Detroit Lions Regular Season Schedule:

Note: Bold Games Will Be Nationally Televised!

WeekOpponentNote
1Vs. Los Angeles RamsSunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC
2Vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersSunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
3@ Arizona CardinalsSunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
4Vs. Seattle SeahawksMonday, September 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ABC
5BYE WEEK
6@ Dallas CowboysSunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
7@ Minnesota VikingsSunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
8Vs. Tennessee TitansSunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
9@ Green Bay PackersSunday, November 3 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX
10@ Houston TexansSunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC
11Vs. Jacksonville JaguarsSunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS
12@ Indianapolis ColtsSunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
13Vs. Chicago BearsThursday, November 28 – 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Thanksgiving Day
14Vs. Green Bay PackersThursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime
15Vs. Buffalo BillsSunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS
16@ Chicago BearsSunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX
17@ San Francisco 49ersMonday, December 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC
18Vs. Minnesota VikingsTo Be Determined
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Kaden Davis Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions are set to take the 2024 NFL season by storm, starting with a powerhouse matchup against the Rams. The team’s innovative approach to unveiling their schedule through a visually captivating video not only highlights their creative prowess but also stokes the flames of anticipation among fans and players alike. As the Lions prepare to tackle this challenging lineup, the stage is set for a season filled with intense matchups and memorable moments. Stay tuned and ready to roar along with the Lions this 2024 season!

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Kaden Davis lands workout with Detroit Lions

0
Kaden Davis formerly played for the Michigan Panthers.
Lions News Reports

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Talks About Potential Position with Detroit Lions

0
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Just Wants To Help Out The Team.
Lions Notes

Terrion Arnold Picks Up 1st Interception At Detroit Lions Practice [Video]

0
Watch as Terrion Arnold Picks Up 1st Interception In A Detroit Lions Practice.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Sign 4 Draft Picks Prior to Rookie Minicamp

0
4 Detroit Lions draft picks have put pen to paper.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis

0
Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis following rookie minicamp tryout.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

W.G. Brady -
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.
Read more

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

W.G. Brady -
The rumored 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has been leaked. Here are my predictions!
Read more

‘Hitting is Hard’: A.J. Hinch Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Struggles at the Plate

W.G. Brady -
A.J. Hinch spoke to the media after the Tigers were blanked... AGAIN... by the Marlins.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.