Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

Just moments ago, the NFL officially released the entire 2024 NFL regular season schedule, and once again, the Detroit Lions media team did their thing. As you are about to see in the schedule release video below, the Lions will open up their 2024 season on Sunday Night Football against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Full 2024 Detroit Lions Regular Season Schedule:

Note: Bold Games Will Be Nationally Televised!

Week Opponent Note 1 Vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC 2 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX 3 @ Arizona Cardinals Sunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX 4 Vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday, September 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ABC 5 BYE WEEK 6 @ Dallas Cowboys Sunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX 7 @ Minnesota Vikings Sunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX 8 Vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX 9 @ Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 3 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX 10 @ Houston Texans Sunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC 11 Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS 12 @ Indianapolis Colts Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX 13 Vs. Chicago Bears Thursday, November 28 – 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Thanksgiving Day 14 Vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime 15 Vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS 16 @ Chicago Bears Sunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX 17 @ San Francisco 49ers Monday, December 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC 18 Vs. Minnesota Vikings To Be Determined

The Detroit Lions are set to take the 2024 NFL season by storm, starting with a powerhouse matchup against the Rams. The team’s innovative approach to unveiling their schedule through a visually captivating video not only highlights their creative prowess but also stokes the flames of anticipation among fans and players alike. As the Lions prepare to tackle this challenging lineup, the stage is set for a season filled with intense matchups and memorable moments. Stay tuned and ready to roar along with the Lions this 2024 season!