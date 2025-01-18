Detroit Lions Drop Hype Video for Divisional Round Matchup vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions are turning up the excitement as they prepare for their Divisional Round playoff showdown against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. Just ahead of the highly anticipated game, the Lions have released a thrilling hype video designed to energize fans and fuel the team’s playoff push.

The video showcases powerful moments from the season, highlighting the Lions’ journey to become one of the top contenders in the NFC. From electrifying plays to heart-pounding game-winning moments, the video brings together the highs of the season as the team looks to make history.

With the Lions’ home crowd expected to bring the energy at Ford Field, the hype video serves as a reminder of the team’s growth and determination. Head coach Dan Campbell has built a culture of grit, and with a roster full of rising stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams, the Lions are ready to bring that energy into the postseason.

Fans are sure to feel the excitement as the Lions prepare to face off against the Commanders, with everything on the line in the quest for the NFC Championship. Watch the hype video below, and get ready for a night of playoff football in Detroit!