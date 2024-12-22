fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Drop Hype Video For Week 16 Showdown With Bears

Ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have released an electrifying hype video to get their fans fired up for the big game. With both teams gearing up for a crucial late-season battle, the Lions are determined to stay atop the NFC North standings and keep their momentum going after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jahmyr Gibbs

The hype video showcases highlights of the Lions' season so far. It captures the intensity and energy of the Lions’ relentless drive to make a playoff push and maintain their spot at the top of the division. The video also features some fierce moments from previous games against the Bears, setting the stage for another thrilling showdown at Ford Field.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1870637629689016608

With a win, the Lions would improve to 13-2, securing their hold on first place in the NFC North and taking another step closer to securing a playoff berth. Fans are already buzzing about the team’s high-energy approach, and the hype video has only added fuel to the fire ahead of the pivotal matchup.

