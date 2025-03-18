Detroit Lions Drop In NFL Power Rankings following First Wave of Free Agency

Heading into the NFL Playoffs this past season, many outlets had the Detroit Lions as one of the top 3 teams in their Power Rankings. In fact, some outlets even had the Lions ranked as the No. 1 team, which did not come as much of a surprise as they were they had the best odds to win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, things went south quickly as the Lions were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders.

Detroit Lions Drop in NFL Power Rankings

The 2024 season is now in the past, and we are already through the first week of free agency. As predicted, the Lions have not made any of the big splashes many hoped for (I consider D.J. Reed a Big Splash because he is a stud), while other teams have stocked up.

NFL.com has released their latest NFL Power Rankings, which are updated based on what has happened up to this point in free agency, and the Lions have dropped a spot to No. 5.

Here is what NFL.com wrote about the Lions:

“Everyone knows how injury-depleted the defense was late last year, so it’s no shock that the Lions’ first few volleys this offseason have been aimed at adding and shoring up depth on that side of the ball. I expect that to be the main focus over the next few months, with a young pass rusher likely the next order of business in the draft. After that, they might want to add depth at receiver and on the offensive line. The reality is that the Lions have the core of their team in place; very few starting jobs are up for grabs. They’ll be considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl, and rightfully so. Losing both coordinators is a scary reality, considering how good Ben

“Johnson and Aaron Glenn were while helping the team get to this point in the first place. Just look at the Eagles as a prime example of how coordinator turnover can impact a team. Philly had to replace both coordinators in 2023 and started 10-1 before finishing the season with a thud. Then the Eagles replaced both again in 2024 and won it all.“

Bottom Line

Personally, I’m not a huge NFL power rankings guy, as everybody has a different opinion. That said, not matter where you look, the Detroit Lions are generally in the Top 5, which is certainly a great sign. But, as we know, the goal is not to be in the Top 5, the goal is to WIN a Super Bowl, and that is exactly what the Lions will be striving for when the 2025 season kicks off.