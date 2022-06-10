Detroit Lions drop minicamp highlight video

If you took a break from sports this week, you may have missed that the Detroit Lions held a mandatory minicamp in Allen Park.

According to most accounts, it was a productive camp and attendance was high.

On Friday, the Lions dropped a short little highlight video to give you a little taste of what things looked and sounded like in Allen park this week.

Check it out.

A week of work: check out highlights from minicamp! pic.twitter.com/DrnhqFsxAF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 10, 2022

Detroit Lions not expecting Jameson Williams to be ready for training camp

One player who did not participate in the mandatory minicamp in Allen Park was WR Jameson Williams, who the Lions selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From the sounds of things, we also won’t be seeing Williams when training camp rolls around later this summer.

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp. I don’t see that,” Campbell said. “I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it. We’re going to do this thing the right way and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. But, no, I don’t feel like you’re going to see him out there Day 1.”

“We’ll have a plan for him moving forward,” Campbell said. “He’s going to be around here with us and the short period of time, at which he does go home, we know where he’s going to be and who those people are. So, we’re going to have a plan for him.”

After he was selected in the draft, Williams told reporters that he thought he would be ready to roll for training camp but that does not look to be the case.

