Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill Contract Extension Details Emerge

On Tuesday night, Mike McCartney broke the news that Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill has agreed to a massive contract extension with the team. Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that McNeill’s four-year deal is worth a whopping $97 million, with $55 million of that guaranteed.

McNeill, a key figure in the Lions' defensive front, has been a cornerstone of the team’s recent success. Drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of NC State, McNeill has quickly made his mark with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. His presence on the field has been a vital part of the Lions’ defensive scheme, and the new deal ensures he will continue to be a major force in Detroit for years to come.

This extension not only locks up one of the Lions' premier defenders but also signals Detroit's commitment to maintaining a dominant defensive line as they push toward their playoff aspirations. McNeill’s deal makes him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, reflecting his importance to the team’s success moving forward.

With $55 million guaranteed, McNeill is set for life, and the Lions are set to benefit from his talents for the foreseeable future. This extension solidifies McNeill’s role as a defensive leader as the Lions look to continue building a Super Bowl-contending team.