Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill Gives His Own Injury Update

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill shared an update on his injury status on Sunday, a day after the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. McNeill, who suffered a season-ending injury after landing awkwardly on the turf during a December 15th loss to the Buffalo Bills, reflected on how the injury and the season's end have impacted him.

A Difficult Setback for Alim McNeill

Recalling the moment he realized something was wrong, McNeill explained, “I had no clue what it was but I knew it was something a little fishy about it, how it was feeling at the time.” Leaning on crutches in the locker room, he expressed how challenging it has been to experience his first season-ending injury and his first surgery. “It was definitely tough. 100% tough. This is the first time I've ever had a season-ending injury and first time having surgery so it was all new stuff to me.”

Focused on Recovery and Future Goals

Despite the tough setback, McNeill remains determined to return to form. “Now that we're done, I gotta get back on the field as fast as I can. I'm not gonna rush or anything but I'm gonna push myself for sure,” he said, showing his commitment to recovery. When asked about the timeline for his return, McNeill didn’t have a specific answer but is focused on taking it one step at a time. “As far as time wise, I have no clue. I'm just taking it day by day right now. I'm just going through the process.”

Looking forward to next season, McNeill remains optimistic. “Everything is on the correct path and then some,” he noted. “Individually, I'm just trying to get stronger every day.”

Same Goal, New Determination

McNeill’s commitment to both his recovery and the team’s future was clear when he said, “We have the same goals next year. It's always going to be the same goal and it's every team's goal — to win the Super Bowl.” He emphasized the hard work required to achieve that goal, saying, “We’re just going to put in that much more work to be that more prepared.”

McNeill’s focus remains on both personal recovery and helping the team reach new heights in 2025. His resilience and determination are sure to fuel his return to the field next season.