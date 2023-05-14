Detroit Lions DT Brodric Martin is not willing to be patient for playing time

When the Detroit Lions selected Brodric Martin in the 3rd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many had to do some digging just to find a scouting report on the DT out of Western Kentucky. Martin may have played against the same top-level talent as many of the other players drafted, but that does not mean he does not think he's ready to compete right off the bat in the NFL.

Key Points

The Lions selected Martin in the 3rd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Martin participated in the Lions' rookie minicamp on Saturday

Martin says he wants to play immediately for the Lions

Following practice, Martin spoke to reporters and he made it very clear that he wants to play right off the bat for the Lions.

“I want to play this year,” Martin said after practice. “I want to do this now. I know I came from a small school and all that, but I’m looking to play each and every time. Nothing about waiting. I don’t want to wait to play. I want to play now. I want to be in Kansas City on the first day.”