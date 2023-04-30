Detroit Lions DT Brodric Martin’s top college highlights

The Detroit Lions decided to beef up their defense, selecting defensive tackle Brodric Martin out of Western Kentucky with the 96th overall (Round 3) pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions used the pick that they acquired in another deal with the Arizona Cardinals, as they sent the No. 122, 139, and 168 to Arizona in return for pick No. 96 overall.

Detroit Lions DT Brodric Martin is a physical force

Playing with Western Kentucky, Brodric enjoyed consecutive seasons of racking up 31 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

“You talk about a defensive tackle who can stuff, do a good job along the interior, and stop that inside running game, Brodric Martin can do that,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said after the Lions picked him. “He’s an immovable object at times along that interior. Short-area athleticism and quickness to work with. He gotta keep that weight at a reasonable level. He needs to do the same in terms of his pad level. But when you watch him, two things really stuck out. The kid was a clogger, (and) played hard.

“He’ll free up your linebackers, he’ll occupy, and once in a while, he’ll get some pressure on the quarterback.”

Get to know the newest member of the Detroit defense by taking a look at some of his best highlights:

Wrapping It Up – Welcome to Detroit, Brodric Martin!

The style of play that Martin utilizes will mesh well with the mentality that fiery head coach Dan Campbell has brought to the team.

We're looking forward to seeing how Martin eventually fits into the new culture that the Lions are building!