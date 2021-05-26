Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath to miss entire season with torn ACL

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath will not get a chance to suit up for his new team this season.

According to multiple reports, he’s suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

#Lions DT Joel Heath suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per source. An unfortunate freak injury for Heath, who was doing bag drills in an individual period when he went down. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

Heath is a former Michigan State Spartan who signed with the Houston Texans in 2016, where he played before being claimed by the Denver Broncos off waivers in 2019.

He signed with the Lions in February of 2021.