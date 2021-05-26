Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath to miss entire season with torn ACL

by

Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath will not get a chance to suit up for his new team this season.

According to multiple reports, he’s suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

Heath is a former Michigan State Spartan who signed with the Houston Texans in 2016, where he played before being claimed by the Denver Broncos off waivers in 2019.

He signed with the Lions in February of 2021.

