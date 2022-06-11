Detroit Lions DT John Penisini makes shocking announcement

According to Detroit Lions DT John Penisini, he has decided to retire from the NFL.

Penisini took to Instagram on Saturday morning to make the announcement.

I have made the decision To retire from football. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me.

For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. 🤟🏽 Go Lions #OnePride

John Penisini had been absent from practice

Though this news does come as a surprise, there were some clues that something was going on with John Penisini.

In fact, Penisini had been absent from Lions OTAs and from the mandatory minicamp they held this week in Allen Park.

Earlier in the week Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he was “gonna see him tonight,” and that he knew what was going on.

“I know what’s going on with him,” Campbell added, “so he’s good.”

